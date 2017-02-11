Most people associate Black History Month with celebrating black accomplishments. But on Friday night, a new hashtag emerged on Twitter that was about more than just black accomplishment — it celebrated black queer beauty.

Twitter users of many genders shared photos of themselves slaying all of your faves with the hashtag #BlackGaySlay.

blackgayslay I didn't get the invite but I'm here for this ?????????

on my birthday ??????? #BlackGaySlay

Did I miss the function? #blackgayslay

Let me join the movement #blackgayslay

I gave mercy to these hoes #WWJD #BlackGaySlay

our black is beautiful #BlackGaySlay ?????????

Hey it's me and I support this tag #BlackGaySlay

blackgayslay I'm here for this ????

I'm always late to events #blackgayslay

just wanted to remind yall ya fav darkskin black girl still pansexual A F #blackgayslay ?

I came out to my mother today and a burden has been lifted ???????? #BlackGaySlay #Gayandproud ?????????????

from a girl with different looks #BlackGaySlay

Black, untroubled and extremely proud. ? #blackgayslay

Okay I'm here for #BlackGaySlay with my favorite selfies ????????

Also lemme give you that slight femme. #BlackGaySlay

A pioneer of #BlackGaySlay. I cared SO much about what people thought of me until I saw this pic, @fatfemme. I thank you daily for it. ?

BlackGaySlay Get Into It Miss Thing Betch!????????

Aside from sharing pictures of themselves, some users shared pictures of famous black queer people. They included civil rights icons, activists, musicians and writers.

Alright Gays, gather around let's get into this #BlackGaySlay throughout history. Starting with Bayard Rustin, right hand man to MLK.

Another #BlackGaySlay Malcom X (yes, Malcom X). Malcom X was a bisexual man. Leader. Revolutionary. Icon. Hero.

Audre Lorde, lesbian woman. Pioneer of womanism. Author. Poet. Revolutionary. Leader. All around brilliant woman. Mother to all.

James Baldwin, a gay man. A pioneer in american race literature. Leader. Literally my dad. Poet. Master of calling out deep seated racism.

Langston Hughes, gay man. One of the most notable members of the Harlem Renaissance. Leader. Pioneer within poetry. Revolutionary.

Since y'all so mad let's continue to shake this table. Billie Holiday. Queer woman. Activist. Beautiful artist. Fiery soul. Amazing singer.

A few faceless, milk-chugging, racist Twitter users tried to dampen the spirits of the hashtag with trolling, but users made it clear that nothing can stop the #BlackGaySlay.

Look at this girl proper slay the scum away. She also looks flawless on top ?? #BlackGaySlay @somaliheaux

By the time everyone had shared their pictures and stories, one thing was clear: Black queer people snatch every wig.

Me looking through the #BlackGaySlay tag https://t.co/r70ZPObcDA