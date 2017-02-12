By rounding up immigrants in their homes and on the street, President Donald Trump is "merely" keeping his word, he tweeted early Sunday morning. Raids by United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement, especially in sanctuary cities like New York, have people rattled.

"Gang members, drug dealers & others are being removed!" the president wrote.

Among Trump's first actions as president was the signing of an e order that provided for the building of his beloved border wall with Mexico, and beefed up immigration enforcement staffing. Recent raids suggest that he is moving along with his plans — and quickly.

A leaked memo from ICE said 40 "foreign nationals" were arrested between Monday and Friday in New York City alone, PIX11 News reported. Of those taken into custody, the memo allegedly said, 95% had criminal convictions.

According to a previous report from P, Staten Island saw five arrests between Feb. 3 and Feb. 8, four of which involved ICE agents raiding individual's homes, while the other took place outside a Staten Island courthouse. The outlet has not yet confirmed whether or not those arrested It did note that four of the people arrested have children who are U.S. citizens.

New York is one in at least 39 sanctuary cities in the United States. Being a sanctuary city, however, simply means municipal authorities will not work with or aid federal immigration officials. It does not mean that agencies like ICE conduct raids in those cities. Nonetheless, people are pushing New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio to stand up to Trump on immigration.

@BilldeBlasio : We need you to do *all you can* to push back agst #ICERaids. Protect all New Yorkers! @NYCMayorsOffice #NoBanNoWallNoRaids

So @BilldeBlasio what are you going to do to defend these folks and fight back on the administration's Staten Island #ICERaids? https://t.co/Kq0OkGfdcc

Isn't #NYC a sanctuary city? Where is @BilldeBlasio now? Marching on an issue vs really fighting for it are not the same. #ICERaids https://t.co/NycxBPHjcC

On Saturday, hundreds of protesters filled New York's Washington Square Park in a rally for immigrants' rights that directly followed a demonstration for Planned Parenthood and rights. A subsequent protest convened at the city's U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services office on Saturday evening. But New York is far from the only area affected.

Hundreds converge on U.S. Immigrations in NYC to protest ICE raids and Trump's anti-immigration policies.

Between Monday and Friday, ICE agents detained 160 people in Southern California. ICE has also conducted r in Texas, Virginia, North Carolina and Kansas, and, according to a tweet by the Daily Beast's Betsy Woodruff, an ICE spokesperson suggested that the sweeps in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago were coordinated.

Among the first undocumented immigrants scheduled for deportation was Guadalupe García de Rayos of Arizona, a 35-year-old woman with two children, both of whom are U.S. citizens. García de Rayos had lived in the country since she was 14, but was d Wednesday after showing up for a routine meeting with ICE agents. García de Rayos was arrested in 2008, when she was discovered to be using a fake social security number, the result of w raids by Maricopa County Sheriff Joe Arpaio. Immigration officials allowed García de Rayos to remain in the U.S., provided she checked in regularly with ICE.

It's people like García de Rayos who seem to represent the "and others" Trump referred to, and

It's surreal when families are literally being ripped apart and taken from their homes by #ICEraids in #NYC. We're afraid to go outside. https://t.co/g2Gfl3WDs2

We can expect that protests will continue, and in the meantime, organizations like the ACLU are working to ensure that immigrants know their rights should ICE agents arrive on the doorstep.