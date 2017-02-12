The 59th annual Grammy Awards red carpet did not disappoint on the gown front, from Adele's stunning custom olive-green Givenchy to Paris Jackson's multicolor-beaded Balmain to Santigold's pink embroidered Gucci. And let's not forget, Rihanna's head-turning Armani Privé.

Even the guys showed out, with Ryan Seacrest rocking a tan velvet blazer and Desiigner opting to go shirtless under his purple velvet jacket.

And then there was CeeLo Green, who went for the shock and awe by showing up looking like what one Twitter user described as an "angry Ferrero Rocher."

Gnarly Davidson (aka CeeLo Green) attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the red carpet ahead of the Grammys telecast.

Adele attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center. Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty Images

Tinashe

Tinashe attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center. Source: Getty Images/Frazer Harrison

Santigold

Santigold attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Katy Perry

Katy Perry attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Celine Dion

Celine Dion attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Rihanna

Rihanna attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

Andra Day

Andra Day attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty Images

Elle King

Elle King attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Tori Kelly

Tori Kelly attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Solange

Solange Knowles attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty Images

Big Freedia

Big Freedia attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas attends The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Seacrest

Ryan Seacrest attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center. Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Desiigner

Desiigner attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center. Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez /Getty Images

Jidenna