The 59th annual Grammy Awards red carpet did not disappoint on the gown front, from Adele's stunning custom olive-green Givenchy to Paris Jackson's multicolor-beaded Balmain to Santigold's pink embroidered Gucci. And let's not forget, Rihanna's head-turning Armani Privé.
Even the guys showed out, with Ryan Seacrest rocking a tan velvet blazer and Desiigner opting to go shirtless under his purple velvet jacket.
And then there was CeeLo Green, who went for the shock and awe by showing up looking like what one Twitter user described as an "angry Ferrero Rocher."
Take a look at some of our favorite looks from the red carpet ahead of the Grammys telecast.
