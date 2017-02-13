On Sunday, Beyoncé took home the Grammy for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for Lemonade — bringing her total career Grammys count to 22. In total, Beyoncé boasted for Lemonade this year and, as history has shown, she's hardly unfamiliar with the award.

How many Grammys has Beyoncé won?

Including Sunday night's Grammy wins, Beyoncé — both as a solo artist and with Destiny's Child — has won a total of 22 Grammys. Three of them were with Destiny's Child.

The "Formation" win marks Beyoncé's first Grammy since 2014, when she won for best R&B song for "Drunk in Love," best surround album for "Beyoncé" and best R&B performance for "Drunk in Love."

Beyoncé

Below are all the Grammys Beyoncé has won.

2017: Best urban contemporary album — Lemonade

2017: Best music video — "Formation"

2014: Best R&B song — "Drunk in Love"

2014: Best surround sound album — Beyoncé

2014: Best R&B performance — "Drunk in Love"

2012: Best traditional R&B performance — "Love on Top"



2009: Best contemporary R&B album — I Am... Sasha Fierce



2009: Song of the year — "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"

2009: Best female pop vocal performance — "Halo"

2009: Best female R&B vocal performance — "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"

2009: Best traditional R&B vocal performance — "At Last"

2009: Best R&B song — "Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)"

2006: Best contemporary R&B album — "B'Day"

2005: Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals — "So Amazing"



2003: Best female R&B vocal performance — "Dangerously in Love 2"

2003: Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocals — "The Closer I Get to You"

2003: Best R&B song — "Crazy in Love"

2003: Best contemporary R&B album — Dangerously in Love

2003: Best rap/sung collaboration — "Crazy in Love"

2001: Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal — "Survivor" (with Destiny's Child)

2000: Best R&B performance by a duo or group with vocal — "Say My Name"

2000: Best R&B song — "Say My Name"

Feb. 12, 2017, 9:45 p.m. Eastern: This story has been updated.