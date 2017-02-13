Do not adjust your television set.
On Sunday, Gnarls Barkley singer CeeLo Green showed up to the 2017 Grammys red carpet wearing a golden metallic get-up and matching face mask that covered the entirety of his face.
His look was strong, to say the least.
Green's bold look garnered strong reactions from Twitter. Many tried to guess the inspiration for Green's look, with answers ranging from Power Rangers to Avengers to expensive chocolates.
There were many hypotheses about what was going on with the dramatic look, but for some, the mystery was better left unspoiled.