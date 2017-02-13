D ot adjust your television set.

On Sunday, Gnarls Barkley singer CeeLo Green showed up to the 2017 Grammys red carpet wearing a golden metallic get-up and matching face mask that covered the entirety of his face.

His look was strong, to say the least.

CeeLo Green at the 2017 Grammys Source: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Green's bold look garnered strong reactions from Twitter. Many tried to guess the inspiration for Green's look, with answers ranging from Power Rangers to Avengers to expensive chocolates.

I think CeeLo looks great

CeeLo Green out here looking like a Power Ranger ready to battle

Cee lo Green why ????????

CeeLo Green lookin like he just killed all the Power Rangers

So, uh, CeeLo-3PO is at the #GRAMMYs https://t.co/TmuVbBypSv

Ceelo Ceelo Ceelo... lol #Grammys

CeeLo dressed as a Capitol citizen in Panem about to go watch the annual Hunger Games.

Ceelo look like a gold plated Mucinex booger

CeeLo storming the carpet on his way to battle the Guardians of the Galaxy https://t.co/GaA0wuGf5N

why did ceelo pull up to the grammys ready to fight the avengers

me: it's the Grammys, be classy, don't try too hard also me:

There were many hypotheses about what was going on with the dramatic look, but for some, the mystery was better left unspoiled.