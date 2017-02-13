This is the custom olive-green Givenchy gown that Adele wore to the 2017 Grammys. (Please note the level of slayage.)

Adele attends the 59th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday at the Staples Center. Source: Frazer Harrison /Getty Images

But, wait — what's that pinned to her dress? Is that a lemon?

Adele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles. Source: Jordan Strauss/AP

The lemon emoji, though not officially affiliated with Beyoncé, is the popular way in which Bey's rabid fanbase, the Beyhive, show their support for Beyoncé's 2016 album and short film Lemonade online.

When Twitter users saw that Adele might secretly be rooting for Beyoncé, who is facing off against Adele in album of the year, record of the year and song of the year categories, they were ready to welcome the British songstress into the Beyhive.

One Twitter user even shared footage of Adele pointing to the pin and shouting "Lemonade!" to paparazzi.

Whoever ends up winning more Grammys tonight, one thing is clear: Adele .