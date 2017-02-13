In between awards presentations and performances at the 2017 Grammys, host James Corden recruited Neil Diamond, Faith Hill, Jennifer Lopez, Tim McGraw, Keith Urban, Jason Derulo, John Legend and Ryan Tedder to sing Diamond's classic "Sweet Caroline." And, it seemed like no one knew the lyrics to the song.

Corden created a makeshift car — emulating his Carpool Karaoke series — and suddenly burst into song. Whether or not this performance was rehearsed, Lopez outwardly shook her head and stumbled through the "Sweet Caroline" lyrics. Hill and Legend also seemed to struggle.

Despite the fact that Blue Ivy joined in at the end, the internet seemed to notice the flub.

Watch the "Carpool Karaoke" sketch here.