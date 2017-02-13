Beyoncé's Lemonade won the Grammy for best urban contemporary album, following her glittery performance dedicated to black motherhood Sunday night. Watch the video and read the full transcript of her moving acceptance speech below:

"Thank you to the Grammy voters for this incredible honor. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to beautifully capture the profundity of deep Southern culture. I thank God for my family, my wonderful husband, my beautiful daughter, my fans for bringing me so much happiness and support. We all experience pain and loss and often we become inaudible. My intention for the film and album was to create a body of work that would give a voice to our pain, our struggles, our darkness and our history, to confront issues that make us uncomfortable. It’s important to show images to my children that reflect their beauty so they can grow up in a world where they look in the mirror — first to their own families as well as the news, the Super Bowl, the Olympics, the White House and the Grammys — and see themselves and have no doubt that they’re beautiful intelligent and capable. This is something I want for every child of every race. And I feel it’s vital that we learn from the past and recognize our tendencies to repeat our mistakes. Thank you again for honoring Lemonade, have a beautiful evening. Thank you for tonight. This is incredible."

Mic has ongoing Grammys coverage. Please follow our main Grammys hub here.