Here is a list of everything Rihanna did during Sunday night's Grammys:

She brought a flask.

Rihanna with the flask?!?!?

She got caught with her flask and did not care.

Rihanna stares straight into the camera as she tries to put away her flask #GRAMMYs https://t.co/8z7dx8pZfp

She took a shot out of said flask.

Mood https://t.co/eorWdtWKua

She said hey to her girl Beyoncé.

She FaceTimed a friend.

BITCH RIH ON FACETIME https://t.co/rVH98FHr0C

She decided it was time for another shot.

I THINK ITS TIME FOR ANOTHER SHOT CTFUUUUUDUDUFUUDJDJFJDKDKKD https://t.co/PBhB4UJZ2p

She danced her heart out.

Rihanna's having a great time #GRAMMYs https://t.co/1Ox3w7VKns

Rihanna owned every cutaway shot to her. She partied it up and had a blast. You know what Rihanna did not do?

She did not get out of her seat.

Rihanna won the Grammys from the front row. There were plenty of memorable performances onstage, but from her seat, Rihanna turned out one of the best performances of all.