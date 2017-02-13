A severe winter storm moving into Massachusetts has postponed former NFL star Aaron Hernandez's trial today. Hernandez is accused of the July 2012 killings of two men in Boston, according to the Boston Globe.

Jury selection was scheduled to start today, but due to inclement weather it will start Tuesday in Suffolk Superior Court.

Former New England Patriot Aaron Hernandez Source: Stephan Savoia/AP

What is Hernandez on trial for?

Hernandez, 27, stands accused of shooting and killing Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado outside a South End nightclub in 2012 while driving a car with Alexander Bradley, a friend of Hernandez.

Bradley, who is expected to testify against Hernandez, s for injuries he suffered in a February 2013 incident, when Hernandez allegedly shot him in the face after leaving a Miami nightclub. Hernandez faces a charge of witness intimidation in light of Bradley's alleged attack.

The former New England Patriots player is already serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole for the 2013 killing of Odin Lloyd.