For Honor's open multiplayer beta has been the talk of the town over the past few days, with players discovering and enjoying the nuances of its deep, satisfying melee combat. You might be wondering, though, if it's still possible to get a taste of the game's multiplayer modes without buying it.

Is the For Honor beta over?

The answer is yes. There is good news, however. The game is out on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

So if you're alone on Valentine's Day or you and your partner don't have anything better to do, you can pick up For Honor and play the full game. Enjoy a romantic evening of brutal combat between Samurai, Knights and Vikings.

For what it's worth, the Knights faction won the beta's War of the Factions event with the most territories controlled. If you were part of the Knights during the beta, you can get a unique coat of arms in the full game.

