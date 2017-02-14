On Nov. 8, s approved California's Proposition 64, which legalized the use of recreational marijuana for adults 21 and older. Though the new law was expected to come into full force on Jan. 1, 2018, there may be some delays.

State lawmakers are reportedly worried that the relevant agencies may not be able to set up a regulatory and taxing system by the deadline. Meanwhile, the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation, a state agency, is struggling to establish rules for licensing and taxing cannabis cultivators and related business in the industry,

Although Californians voted in favor of legalizing marijuana, its start date may experience delays. Source: Marcio Jose Sanchez/AP

Legislators have voiced concerns about delays in the system. "Frankly, I have to say that there is a considerable amount of skepticism from some of us up here about meeting that deadline," the Los Angeles Times reported.

Lori Ajax, chief of the Bureau of Medical Cannabis Regulation, also expressed doubts about the system's timely implementation. "There are a lot of challenges," she said, according to the LA Times. "We are not going to be able to grant everyone a license on Jan. 1, 2018."

There are other obstacles to overcome. According to the Sacramento Bee, banks and credit card companies dislike working with marijuana-related businesses, since cannabis remains illegal at the federal level.