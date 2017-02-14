Imagine a room filled with the most unlikely assemblage of people, from Madonna and Kylie Jenner to Fat Joe and even Pete Wentz. Double that by ten. Now you basically have the Philipp Plein show at New York Fashion Week, held at the New York Public Library on Monday night.

For a show that proved to be as wild as Plein's hard-edge, punk-inspired designs, the designer brought in not only a slew of unexpected models to walk at his first NYFW show (he previously showed in Milan), but also an unlikely mix of attendees.

First, let's start with the models.

At the Plein show, rapper Desiigner made his NYFW debut.

Desiigner walks the runway for Philipp Plein at New York Fashion Week. Source: Albert Urso/Getty Images

As did Fetty Wap.

Fetty Wap walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week. Source: Albert Urso/Getty Images

Then there was Young Thug, who previously modeled for Kanye West's Yeezy Season 3 in 2016.

Rapper Young Thug walks in the Philipp Plein fashion show. Source: Diane Bondareff/AP

Pete Wentz, formerly of Fall Out Boy, also walked.

Pete Wentz walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection. Source: Albert Urso/Getty Images

And then, perhaps the crown jewel of the runway, Jeremy Meeks, who's best known as the "Hot Felon," walked.

Model Jeremy Meeks walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection. Source: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Among the other notable models were Hanne Gaby Odiele, the first out intersex model, Anwar Hadid (Gigi and Bella Hadid's brother) and Sofia Richie (daughter of Lionel Richie).

Model Hanne Gaby Odiele walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Source: Albert Urso/Getty Images

Anwar Hadid walks the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Source: Albert Urso/Getty Images

Sofia Richie walks the runway wearing look #42 for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's And Men's Fashion Show at The New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Source: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Not to be outdone, some pretty amazing women were watching on at this Plein show simultaneously. And by "pretty amazing women" we mean Tiffany Trump, Madonna, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton.

Tiffany Trump attends the Philipp Plein show as part of NYFW Fall/Winter 2017 on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 in New York. Source: AP Images

(L-R) Tyga, Kylie Jenner, Madonna and Steven Klein attend the front row for the Philipp Plein Fall/Winter 2017/2018 Women's and Men's Fashion Show. Source: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Paris Hilton, Olivia Culpo and Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the Philipp Plein collection during, New York Fashion Week: The Shows at New York Public Library on February 13, 2017 in New York City. Source: Monica Schipper /Getty Images

All these women, just a few yards away from one another, watching the Hot Felon prance down a runway.

Simply beautiful.

Though, apparently at the show, so many of those in attendance were hesitant enough to be seated near Tiffany Trump that the seats around her remained empty.

So there's that.

Earlier in the week, the youngest Trump daughter and her mother, Marla Maples, attended designer Taoray Wang's runway show, the same designer who created her coat and dress for inauguration day. ("I would rather focus on personal qualities and characters, rather than labelling them," Wang told the South China Morning Post backstage).

Marla Maples (L) and Tiffany Trump attend the Taoray Wang collection during New York Fashion Week. Source: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Following Plein's runway show, adding even more star power (because why not?), there was a performance from Nas and the Kills.

Nas performs on the runway for the Philipp Plein collection during New York Fashion Week. Source: Albert Urso /Getty Images

The Kills perform on the runway for the Philipp Plein collection. Source: Albert Urso/Getty Images

Was this the most exciting event New York Fashion Week has to offer? Well, guess we'll just have to see Kanye's Yeezy Season 5 show on Wednesday to make that call.