Future delivered a special Valentine's Day gift on Twitter Tuesday when he announced he will be releasing a new album on Friday, Feb. 17, and that he will be going on tour later this year.
As of writing, the track listing for the album is unavailable. The Atlanta rapper is also keeping tight-lipped on guest features, so we're busy imagining which of his friends, like Drake or The Weeknd, might make an appearance on the album.
Alongside the new release, Future also announced a North American tour. The Nobody Safe Tour will begin on May 4 at the Fedex Forum in Memphis, Tennessee. Future will be joined by Migos, Tory Lanez and Kodak Black, as well as Young Thug and A$AP Ferg in select cities.
The rapper teased the tour with a trailer, which more than hints that it's going to be a good time for everyone involved.
How to buy tickets
Presale begins on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 12 p.m. local time through Thursday, Feb. 16. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Feb. 17.
Future tour dates
Future posted the North American concert dates on his website. Here is a full schedule of the tour, which kicks off in Memphis and ends in Las Vegas:
May 4: Memphis, Tennessee – Fedex Forum
May 5: Atlanta – Lakewood Amphitheatre
May 6: New Orleans – Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square
May 9: Jackson, Mississippi – Mississippi Coliseum
May 11: Bristow, Virginia – Jiffy Lube Live
May 12: Camden, New Jersey – BB&T Pavilion
May 13: Raleigh, North Carolina – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
May 14: Charlotte, North Carolina – PNC Music Pavilion
May 16: Toronto – Budweiser Stage
May 18: Holmdel, New Jersey – PNC Bank Arts Center
May 19: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
May 20: Hartford, Connecticut – Xfinity Theater
May 23: Mansfield, Massachusetts – Xfinity Center
May 24: Darien Center, New York – Darien Lake Performing Arts Center
May 25: Pittsburgh – KeyBank Pavilion
May 27: Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio – Blossom Music Center
May 28: Detroit – DTE Energy Music Theater
May 31: Cincinnati, Ohio – Riverbend Music Center
June 1: St. Louis, Missouri – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 2: Chicago – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 3: Indianapolis – Klipsch Music Center
June 4: Kansas City – Sprint Center
June 7: Edmonton, Alberta – Rogers Place
June 9: Vancouver – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
June 10: Seattle – White River Amphitheatre
June 11: Ridgefield, Washington – Sunlight Amphitheatre
June 13: Denver – Pepsi Center
June 15: Mountain View, California – Shoreline Amphitheatre
June 22: Houston – Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 23: Austin – Austin360 Amphitheatre
June 24: Dallas – Starplex Pavilion
June 28: Phoenix – Ak-Chin Pavilion
June 29: Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheatre
June 30: Las Vegas – T-Mobile Arena