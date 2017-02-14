The former first couple may have left the White House, but they're not done capturing our hearts. Former first lady Michelle Obama celebrated Valentine's Day with her first tweet since Jan. 20 — and it was a very special message to her husband.

"Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate," Obama tweeted on Tuesday, along with a photo of what appeared to be the Obamas' very famous feet, relaxing in the sand together.

Happy Valentine's Day to the love of my life and favorite island mate, @BarackObama. #valentines

The Obamas seem like they've been spending plenty of time relaxing since Barack Obama left office. Pictures from a recent trip to Richard Branson's private island showed the ex-president smiling, kitesurfing and generally looking like he's loving the post-presidential lifestyle. The photos, naturally, inspired a slew of memes.

Obama smiling like he got America muted.

The past month hasn't been all fun and games, though. Earlier this month, without giving specifics, the Office of Barack and Michelle Obama put out a call for applicants for a 16-week internship in Washington, D.C., beginning later this month. Obama has also announced that he will be working on a memoir and on the Obama Foundation, according to CNBC.

But Obama also took the time to send a Valentine's Day message to his wife on Twitter, sharing an adorable photo of the two of them, along with the message, "Happy Valentine's Day, @MichelleObama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new."

Happy Valentine's Day, @michelleobama! Almost 28 years with you, but it always feels new.

Those two will always be #RelationshipGoals.