if you weren't already agonizing over which Fire Emblem Heroes characters you have or haven't summoned yet, four additional characters are on the way soon, according to Nintendo.

According to iTech Post, Shingo Matsushita, game director for Fire Emblem, announced in a livestream that four new characters would soon make their way into Fire Emblem Heroes. Seliph and Julia from 1996's Fire Emblem: Genealogy of the Holy War will be joining the game, along with Eirika and Ephraim from 2004's Fire Emblem: The Sacred Stones.

Fire Emblem Heroes: New characters coming soon

Here's what you need to know about the new characters coming to Fire Emblem Heroes.

Following the news, Fire Emblem Heroes' Japanese Twitter account shared new images of these four heroes — in case you want to get an idea of what they'll look like in the game.

Seliph

Julia

Eirika

Ephraim

It's not clear exactly when these characters will debut, but Mic will let you know when more information is available.

