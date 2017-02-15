On Tuesday, American Girl introduced Logan Everett, the first-ever boy doll, to its collection. But in a weird way, it was almost like everyone already knew him — or at least someone like him.

Logan's signature look includes a graphic tee under a plaid button-up with a pair of cuffed, dark-wash jeans. And he hails from Nashville, where he plays the drums alongside his singer-songwriter friend Teddy.

All things considered, Twitter users agreed: Logan sounds like someone's ex-boyfriend, a mansplainer or — to put it bluntly — a fuckboy.

Twitter users surmised that Logan probably wonders if "u up" in the middle of the night, sends terrible sexts and has questionable taste in music. And, by the looks of it, they're probably right.

the new american girl doll is every fuckboy whose ever texted you "u up" at 3 am https://t.co/SgAJcLKVUT

logan has absolutely texted 'haha and then what ;)" https://t.co/aPufyusOCO

Logan didn't get into the Iowa Writers' Workshop.

Dead ASS, The first American Boy Doll is gonna break your heart in the back of his van at the Warped Tour BBQ

Logan Everett has attended five Nickleback concerts, brags about that time he ate pot brownies, and challenges everyone in his Ford Taurus. https://t.co/sFr7o2KeTD

Logan Everett is having a party at his house this weekend because his parents are skiing in Aspen

Some Twitter users leveled more serious allegations against Logan, making assumptions about his level of white male privilege.

American Girl franchise announces it's first boy, Logan Everett. If women or minorities are treated fairly around him, he starts to whine.

Logan Everett thinks All Lives Matter

Lest we forget, though — Logan's just a boy. There's still a chance that he'll become a feminist, read up on critical race theory and learn to treat all of his girl doll friends with the respect they deserve.