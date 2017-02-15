Kellyanne Conway attracted a new wave of ridicule after she retweeted and applauded a white nationalist on Tuesday. The Twitterverse speculated that the gaffe had been so grave, President Donald Trump unfollowed her.

But that's not exactly what happened.

The drama started on Tuesday

On Tuesday afternoon, the presidential advisor responded to a message of support from @TrumpTrainNoBrk, a teenager whose bio says notes that she "Hate[s] Anti-American Liberals, Marxists & Commies" but loves Geert Wilders — the so-called "Trump of the Netherlands" — and Steve Bannon. It also includes the hashtags #WhiteIdentity and #Nationalist.

Here is the Twitter bio of the teen at whom Conway tweeted "love you back." Source: Lib Hypocrisy/Twitter

Conway shared the user's tweet with the following message of reply:

"Love you back. Happy [heart emojis] Day to the Hapless Haters."

Conway's latest controversial tweet Source: Michael Skolnik/Twitter

Rumors circulated that Trump unfollowed Conway — only to follow her again shortly after

In the wake of her tweet, Conway said someone must have commandeered her Twitter account. She told BuzzFeed that she had "obviously" never heard of @TrumpTrainNoBrk, adding, "I denounce whoever it is. It will be immediately deleted. Everybody makes mistakes." The tweet was indeed deleted.

Meanwhile, according to Gizmodo, "flimsy evidence" circulated on Twitter that Trump had unfollowed Conway.

People began speculating that Trump's unfollowing of Conway might signify something greater. Some wondered if the pair might take their spat offline, where Conway would be fired.

Then — to make matters even more confusing — Conway was followed by @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS. As Gizmodo put it, "What in god's name is happening?"

So what really happened?

As Gizmodo reported, the chain of events is off in the above scenario; in fact, Trump had never been following Conway to begin with. As of Feb. 2, @realDonaldTrump followed 41 accounts, including some of his hotels and several Fox News hosts.

Sometime during all of this gossip, @realDonaldTrump and @POTUS added Conway — and White House chief of staff Reince Priebus — to the small handful of accounts they follow.

All of which is to say, after Conway high-fived a white nationalist on Twitter, the president started following her for the first time. Better or worse?