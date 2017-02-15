For Honor got a $100 special edition with some in-game and access to all future DLC. The other big Ubisoft game of early 2017, Ghost Recon Wildlands, is getting the same treatment. Go figure.

Here's everything you get with the $99.99 Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition.

Ghost Recon Wildlands Gold Edition: Is it worth $100?

Just like in For Honor, the Gold Edition of Ghost Recon is a combination of the $69.99 Deluxe Edition and the season pass — which is only available as part of a bundle but typically costs about $40 — for $99.99 total. That means it's about a $10 discount compared to buying both things separately.

The Deluxe Edition nets you a rifle, a motorbike, an XP booster and several customization items. The season pass, on the other hand, two future expansion packs and exclusive weapons and vehicles.

Basically, the Gold Edition of Ghost Recon is for people who are already dedicated to a game that isn't out yet. If you are hellbent on playing the game with your buddies for months and seeing everything it has to offer, this seems to be the cheapest way to do that.

