P Donald Trump's strong defense of Mike Flynn at a Wednesday news conference continued to muddy the waters surrounding the circumstances of Flynn's abrupt resignation from his role as national security adviser.

"I think Gen. Flynn is a wonderful man," Trump said during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. "I think he's been treated very, very unfairly by the media — as I call it, the fake media, in many cases."

He went on to blame government officials for Flynn's resignation. "People are trying to cover up for a terrible loss that the Democrats had under Hillary Clinton," he said of leaks the media about the relationship between Flynn and Russian officials that precipitated Flynn's downfall.

TRUMP: Flynn has been treated badly by the "fake media" and leaks to media are a "criminal act" and a cover-up for Hillary's "terrible loss" https://t.co/mbBPw31Eg1

"I think it's very, very unfair, what's happened to Gen. Flynn, and the way he was treated," Trump added.

Trump's defense of Flynn, however, contradicted statements from officials from his own administration about what happened.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer said on Tuesday that Trump personally prompted Flynn's resignation because their trust had "eroded" after Flynn misled the White House and and Vice President Mike Pence.

"We got to a point, not based on a legal issue, but based on a trust issue, where the level of trust between the president and General Flynn had eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change," Spicer said Tuesday at the daily White House press briefing.

Press Sec. Spicer: Trust between Trump and Flynn "eroded to the point where he felt he had to make a change

Trump's defense of Flynn left many scratching their heads — why did Trump call for the resignation of a man who he believes to be so "wonderful" that was merely mistreated by the media?

Spicer yesterday: "I speak for the President" and "the erosion of trust was, frankly, the issue." Trump today: "Flynn is a wonderful man.

If he thought Flynn was treated so badly by the media, why was Flynn forced out? https://t.co/3tGM7V8Hmw

Spicer on Flynn yesterday: eroding level of trust. POTUS asked for resignation, got it Trump today: wonderful man, treated very unfairly

Democrats, and some Republicans, want an investigation into Flynn, including the circumstances of Flynn's resignation.

Sen. Angus King: An investigation of Flynn "will" take place-says "It's hard to believe that Mike Flynn was acting entirely on his own." https://t.co/bEfGYSceT2

Trump's defense of Flynn on Wednesday will likely make those calls grow stronger.