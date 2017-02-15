On Sunday night, Keah Brown decided to share a few snaps of herself with the world for one simple reason: She felt cute.

Brown, who is living with a disability, shared the photos of herself and shouted out her sisters, brothers and nonbinary folks living with disabilities. She added the hashtag #DisabledAndCute to her tweet. By Tuesday, the hashtag had gone viral.

I want to shoutout my Disabled brothers, sisters, & non-binary folks! W/ #DisabledAndCute

"I wanted to celebrate the community and myself," Brown said in a direct message to Mic. "I'd spent so long hating myself and my body that cute wasn't even in my vocabulary for myself.

"I think I just got tired of berating myself and tearing down the body that works hard to keep me alive. I got tired of making myself feel like shit day in and day out."

Over the next few days, Twitter users living with disabilities joined in on the hashtag and turned the social media platform into a space for celebrating all bodies.

DisabledandCute is an actual hashtag yasss I love it. I only use my chair part-time but always make sure I look sassy in it.

Your local disabled pastel cutie here for #DisabledAndCute ????????

when u have cerebral palsy but u still a bad b* #DisabledandCute ????

Now this is a hashtag I get behind?????? #DisabledandCute

Wait! I'm late but... #DisabledAndCute ??????

Did I hear something ? Oh wait ! #DisabledAndCute ??????????

disabledandcute finally, a hastag for me and my fellow disabled community! i was born and am living with cerebral palsy ??

disabledandcute thank you @Keah_Maria for creating such an explosively simple, yet totally necessary hashtag. <3

sickle cell ain't never kept ya girl down #invisiblediseases #disabledandcute

I rarely post pictures when my health is at its lowest, but this hashtag is gold. ? LOVE IT! #DisabledandCute

Brown was surprised by how quickly the hashtag caught on. She said the feedback has been "overwhelmingly positive."

Brown did mention that some people were upset she used the word "cute," given that many people with disabilities are often called "cute" in an infantilizing way by able-bodied people.

"I wanted to take it upon myself to reclaim the word and allow myself the space to use it because I don't feel sexy or fine yet, I feel cute and I think that's enough," she said.

DisabledandCute y'all already know ?????????

i may have cerebral palsy, but cerebral palsy doesn't have me. ?????#DisabledAndCute

DisabledandCute I'm late, but hey why not #ehlersdanlossyndrome

Your hearing status does not make you a better person. Your humanity does" ???? #disabledandcute

i have a prosthetic foot therefore i'm half human, half robot. sorry i don't make the rules #DisabledAndCute

DisabledAndCute I'm totally game. Mine is inside me, 4 surgeries so far ???? ???????????????? STILL ALIVE HOMIES

disabledandcute, howbow dah?

Oh hey, did someone (@Keah_Maria) say #DisabledandCute? Because...

Brown hopes her hashtag will help able-bodied people see beyond a person's disabilities.

"We deserve respect, not pity and not jokes," Brown said. "I want them to understand that all that we are is enough."