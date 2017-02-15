In the new Viking/Samurai/Knight mash-up game For Honor, you have a lot of tools at your disposal to take out your enemies. Unfortunately, so does your enemy. In the heat of battle, you'll have to be quick on your feet to make sure you use the right moves in the right situations.

One move in particular is pretty tough to land: a guard break. This move is short range, but if it hits, it'll destabilize an enemy and set you up for a throw or a devastating combo. Luckily, if you find yourself on the receiving end of a guard break, there's a way you can interrupt it and make your foe wish they'd never tried.

How to interrupt a guard break in For Honor

If you see an enemy attempt to use a guard break on you — which is indicated by a shield icon with a slash through it — you can interrupt them by also using guard break. You have to time it carefully, though, or else it won't work.

A YouTube video posted by user Aeon Amadi demonstrates this technique. To do it successfully, you have to use your own guard break precisely at the moment that the enemy's guard break hits you. If you pull it off, you'll see a bright blue flash and your enemy will stagger backward. Here's what that looks like, in GIF form:

The video also makes an important note you should be aware of: The in-game tutorial seems to suggest you use guard break "at the start" of the enemy's guard break, but you need to wait a bit longer than that to successfully counter. Good luck!

