Feel like you’ve become a paid zombie instead of a go-getter at work? If you’ve hit a dead end at your job, you're probably thinking about quitting. You're not alone.

"We’ve found people change jobs more frequently and are staying for a shorter amount of time than ever before," Andrew Chamberlain, chief economist at Glassdoor, told Mic.

Companies are keenly aware workers change jobs often. They'll try everything to hold onto star talent, from raising an employee's salary to offering a new position or promotion.

Some even deploy technology to sneakily track job-hunting employees. From monitoring swipes of your ID badge to censoring job websites on company computers, managers want to know if you're thinking about leaving, according to Harvard Business Review.

But what might prompt you to leave in the first place? Here are three major red flags that could be signs it is time to get out of a job — and to find a new one.

1. No (or limited) upward mobility

The longer you spend in your role at work, the more likely you are to quit. In fact, for every 10 months you stagnate in the same position, you're 1% more likely to quit your job, according to Glassdoor.

How do you know if you're stuck in a dead-end job? The signs include having a rigid job description, encountering roadblocks with your ideas to grow the company and finding limited opportunities for advancement, Forbes reported.

"Employees should plan to move to the next role within the first year or two at the most," Chamberlain said. "If you find yourself stagnating, reconsider the company."

2. Bad company culture

If you're ashamed to work for a company that isn’t aligned with your personal views, you probably won’t want to stay long.

"Most people want to work for a company that shares in their same beliefs," Chamberlain said. "Is the employer doing something good for the world and has a positive mission? For example, some people feel closely aligned working for a company like the Sierra Club because of their passion for the environment, or Google, because this company provides higher connectivity to the world."

Interestingly, work-life balance, senior leadership and employee benefits seem to have less impact on whether people quit their jobs.

"While work-life balance is a priority for most workers, it doesn't seem to be as important as career mobility and culture," Chamberlain added.

3. No raises

"Show me the money" is a motivating factor for most employees, so if you haven’t gotten a raise in a while, you're probably looking for a company that will pay you what you think you're worth. A 10% raise in pay increases the likelihood an employee will stay with a company by 1.5%, Glassdoor found.

If your boss hasn't offered, ask for a raise — the right way. Although it can be awkward, being an achiever, taking on any task with a smile and demonstrating a desire to learn and grow with your employer should put you in a better position to get that pay increase.

Here's how to quit the right way

If you're determined to quit your job for something better, do your research before you leave, Chamberlain said.

"Read online reviews about the company you are thinking about joining and read more than one or two," he said. "Have a solid picture of the new company, because reviews can tell you if it's the kind of company that offers mobility or is a culture that works best for you."

Also, consider the cost of changing jobs. Will you need to pay for new certifications or education to thrive in your new role? Would you lose sick time, vacation time or insurance benefits?

If changing jobs means moving to a new location, contemplate the different costs of living differences between your current location and the new city, as well as moving expenses. Remember that moving for a new job can be deductible on your taxes.

"Of course, before you decide you are going to leave, try to negotiate a better deal or a way to make your current job your dream job," Chamberlain said. "If it doesn’t work, then you and your employer can arrive at a mutual agreement that this is not the right fit."

Once you have decided to leave, get ready for tough conversations. When you officially give notice, make sure you do so in a professional and courteous manner — burning bridges will only burn your career in the long run.

Giving 30 days' notice is a gracious amount of time if you're working in a senior or technical position.

"However, for nontechnical or junior roles, the traditional two-week leave notice is sufficient," Chamberlain said.

Finally: Don’t forget about rolling over your 401(k) from your previous job, either. You have to do this within 60 days of starting your new job.

Sign up for The Payoff — your weekly crash course on how to live your best financial life. Additionally, for all your burning money questions, check out Mic’s credit, savings, career, investing and health care hubs for more information — that pays off.