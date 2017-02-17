British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran dropped "How Would You Feel (Paean)" from his new album Divide Friday, Feb. 17. The song was released at midnight in time zones around the world, so listeners are just starting to open their ears to it. Of course, Sheeran did tease the song during his On Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance, so it might sound familiar.
"How Would You Feel" is the third advance track released from Divide, whose name is styled with the mathematical symbol ÷. The other two advance tracks are "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in January. According to Billboard, Sheeran is the first artist to squeeze two top-10 songs into the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. Chances are good that "How Would You Feel" will be a hit as well.
The lyrics
Here are the lyrics to "How Would You Feel (Paean)" (via Genius):
[Verse 1]
You are the one, girl
And you know that it's true
I'm feeling younger
Every time that I'm alone with you
[Pre-Chorus 1]
We were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in a front yard
We got questions we
should not ask, but
[Chorus]
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time
Spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
[Verse 2]
In the summer
As the lilacs bloom
Blood flows deeper than a river
Every moment that I spent with you
[Pre-Chorus 2]
We were sat upon our best friend's roof
I had both of my arms around you
Watching the sunrise
replace the moon, but
[Chorus]
How would you feel
If I told you I loved you
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time
Spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
So tell me that you love me too
[Guitar solo]
[Pre-Chorus 1]
Yeah, we were sitting in a parked car
Stealing kisses in a front yard
We got questions we should not ask
[Chorus]
How wold you feel
If I told you loved you
It's just something that I want to do
I'll be taking my time
Spending my life
Falling deeper in love with you
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Tell me that you love me too
Mic has ongoing music coverage. Follow our main Music hub here.