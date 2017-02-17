British singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran dropped "How Would You Feel (Paean)" from his new album Divide Friday, Feb. 17. The song was released at midnight in time zones around the world, so listeners are just starting to open their ears to it. Of course, Sheeran did tease the song during his On Air With Ryan Seacrest appearance, so it might sound familiar.

"How Would You Feel" is the third advance track released from Divide, whose name is styled with the mathematical symbol ÷. The other two advance tracks are "Shape of You" and "Castle on the Hill, which debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 in January. According to Billboard, Sheeran is the first artist to squeeze two top-10 songs into the Billboard Hot 100 in the same week. Chances are good that "How Would You Feel" will be a hit as well.

How Would You Feel (Paean) comes out at midnight on Friday wherever you are in the world, it’s not the next single, but is one of my favzzzzz A photo posted by post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Feb 15, 2017 at 11:03am PST

The lyrics

Here are the lyrics to "How Would You Feel (Paean)" (via Genius):

[Verse 1]

You are the one, girl

And you know that it's true

I'm feeling younger

Every time that I'm alone with you

[Pre-Chorus 1]

We were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we

should not ask, but

[Chorus]

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It's just something that I want to do

I'll be taking my time

Spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

[Verse 2]

In the summer

As the lilacs bloom

Blood flows deeper than a river

Every moment that I spent with you

[Pre-Chorus 2]

We were sat upon our best friend's roof

I had both of my arms around you

Watching the sunrise

replace the moon, but

[Chorus]

How would you feel

If I told you I loved you

It's just something that I want to do

I'll be taking my time

Spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

So tell me that you love me too

[Guitar solo]

[Pre-Chorus 1]

Yeah, we were sitting in a parked car

Stealing kisses in a front yard

We got questions we should not ask

[Chorus]

How wold you feel

If I told you loved you

It's just something that I want to do

I'll be taking my time

Spending my life

Falling deeper in love with you

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

Tell me that you love me too

Mic has ongoing music coverage. Follow our main Music hub here.