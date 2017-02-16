The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — a remastered collection of three Crash Bandicoot games for PS4 — finally has an official release date: June 30, 2017. The announcement came in the form of a blog post on the Activision website written by the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy development team.

Crash Bandicoot release date revealed! Find out when you can put some umph in your wump! https://t.co/aFAzIx0ctH

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy trailer

The announcement also included a new trailer to help celebrate the news. It's pretty short, but any excuse to get another glimpse at everyone's favorite hi-def marsupial is fine with us.

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will cost $40.

