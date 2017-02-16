Today, the Weeknd is celebrating his 27th birthday and also the release of his latest music video "Reminder," which features a long list of rapper cameos such as Drake and A$AP Rocky.
The three minute and 50 second clip shows the Canadian singer riding around town in luxury cars, at a laid-back house party and showing off in a private jet. Since the visual has tons of great company, here's a look at all the cameos we spotted in "Reminder" in gifs.
Drake
A$AP Rocky
YG
Bryson Tiller
French Montana
Travis $cott
Metro Boomin'
Mic has ongoing the Weeknd coverage. Please follow our main the Weeknd hub here.