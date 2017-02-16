Today, the Weeknd is celebrating his 27th birthday and also the release of his latest music video "Reminder," which features a long list of rapper cameos such as Drake and A$AP Rocky.

The three minute and 50 second clip shows the Canadian singer riding around town in luxury cars, at a laid-back house party and showing off in a private jet. Since the visual has tons of great company, here's a look at all the cameos we spotted in "Reminder" in gifs.

Drake

A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and fast cars. Source: TheWeekndVEVO/GIPHY

YG

YG also joins the party Source: TheWeekndVEVO/GIPHY

Bryson Tiller

Bryson Tiller makes an appearance. Source: TheWeekndVEVO/GIPHY

French Montana

French Montana rocks out to the right of The Weeknd. Source: TheWeekndVEVO/GIPHY

Travis $cott

Travis $cott is on board. Source: TheWeekndVEVO/GIPHY

Metro Boomin'

Metro Boomin made a very brief cameo. Source: TheWeekndVEVO/GIPHY

