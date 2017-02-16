Former national security adviser Michael Flynn in an interview with the FBI denied talking about sanctions with the Russian ambassador prior to President Donald Trump taking office, according to a new report Thursday from the Washington Post. Later on Thursday, CNN reported that the FBI is not expected to charge Flynn.

On Jan. 24, Flynn was interviewed by the FBI about his phone conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. Citing unnamed current and former U.S. officials, the Post reported Flynn told the federal law enforcement agency that he had not discussed sanctions during that call, a claim that has since been contradicted by a report that Flynn was recorded by U.S. intelligence officials talking about sanctions.

Lying to the FBI is a crime, but the FBI interviewers "don't believe he was intentionally misleading them," law enforcement officials told CNN.

Flynn resigned from his post as national security adviser Monday night after mounting criticism over his call with the Russian ambassador and reports that he misled Vice President Mike Pence about the content of the phone conversation.

In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump on Wednesday said Flynn was a "wonderful man" who had been treated "very unfairly."

