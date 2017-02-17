On Thursday, ahead of the release of the controversial film The Great Wall, Twitter users joined comedian Jenny Yang in offering a tongue-in-cheek appreciation of actor Matt Damon, star of the film, which debuted in theaters Friday.

The film has drawn ire from the Asian community since the trailer was first released in July. Damon stars in the thriller, which is set in China and is about China's most iconic piece of architecture. The film, which critics do not like very much, is a historical fantasy about a gang of warriors who come together to defend the wall.

The sarcastic outpouring of affection on Twitter is the latest iteration of criticism for the film. Among the most vocal in her criticisms was Fresh Off the Boat actress Constance Wu, who slammed the film's white savior narrative. Recently, several Asian actors and actresses have also called out whitewashing in Hollywood more generally.

"Our heroes don't look like Matt Damon," the actress said in a long message on Twitter.

The hashtag started after Yang tweeted a sarcastic thanks to Damon during a screening of the film.

"Thank you for all that you've done to save the Chinese people, Matt Damon," Yang tweeted.

"One time, I was having trouble decorating my house, and Matt Damon came and feng shuied it for me #thankyoumattdamon," Twitter user Teresa Wang responded.

@jennyyangtv one time, I was having trouble decorating my house, and Matt Damon came and feng shuied it for me #thankyoumattdamon

Then the jokes started rolling in.

I wanted to hop on the #thankyoumattdamon boat (????) but Matt Damon already wrote all the jokes and roasted himself #modelminority

ThankYouMattDamon for teaching Confucius everything he knew about philosophy

Matt Damon invented Gunpowder, Paper, Printing, and the Compass. #thankyoumattdamon

ThankYouMattDamon for the merchandise

Matt Damon taught me how to use chopsticks. #thankyoumattdamon

thankyoumattdamon for teaching us that during the Middle Ages, before the United States was born, everyone in China spoke American English

Matt Damon taught me that if I didn't finish all of my rice it would be waiting for me in Chinese hell. #thankyoumattdamon

I've heard a great deal about you, Matt Damon" #ThankYouMattDamon

Matt Damon fought & ended the Chinese Exclusionary Act. #ThankYouMattDamon @jennyyangtv

ThankYouMattDamon for having the courage to play a controversial white guy rescuing Asians in their own land. Love, Tom Cruise

Matt Damon introduced noodles to the Europeans #thankyoumattdamon

When Matt Damon says the most qualified actors get cast for parts #ThankYouMattDamon

Matt Damon is setting me up with all his friends children, especially the doctors and lawyers #ThankYouMattDamon

Matt Damon introduced me to boba #thankyoumattdamon https://t.co/rIdxIgjUUR

Without Matt Damon, I wouldn't be able to differentiate between the 4 tones of Mandarin! #thankyoumattdamon

Matt Damon and Scarlett Johansson are my favorite Asian couple. #ThankYouMattDamon

thankyoumattdamon for explaining what diversity is in hollywood

ThankYouMattDamon, @karliekloss, Scar Jo, Emma and Tilda for teaching us we are all Asian. Wait... No we are not. @ConstanceWu @NoTotally

You've saved us so many times. #ThankYouMattDamon

ThankYouMattDamon for inspiring millions of Chinese restaurants to change the name of General Tso Chicken to Matt Damon Chicken on the menu

Because game recognizes game, a lot of members of Black Twitter shouted out Asian Twitter for their high-quality dragging of Damon.

Asian twitter came through with a yard school swing drag #ThankYouMattDamon https://t.co/uc7NjXCReK

thankyoumattdamon got Black Twitter looking at Asian Twitter like... https://t.co/4DbxuqMqok

When you don't need to say anything about a certain movie because Asian Twitter did it already with #ThankYouMattDamon

Let this be a lesson to us all: It is possible to be shady and polite at the same time. Thank you, Twitter.