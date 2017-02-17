The Associated Press reported on Friday that President Donald Trump's administration is reportedly considering sending up to 100,000 National Guard troops to "round up" undocumented immigrants in the U.S. The AP reportedly obtained an 11-page draft memo which contains a proposal to deploy tens of thousands of troops to enforce immigration law.

According to the wire service, the draft memo "calls for the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement" in 11 states, including some that are far from any borders, like Oregon. The governors of the states in which the plan could be implemented would have to approve the participation of troops under their control.

Shortly after the news broke on Friday, White House spokesperson Michael Short appeared to refute it in a tweet:

Not true. https://t.co/T8rA87kJaU

White House press secretary Sean Spicer also denied the news on Friday, according to a report from the White House press pool, telling reporters that the AP story was "100% not true" and that "there is no effort at all ... to utilize the National Guard to round up illegal immigrants."

But Spicer allowed for the possibility that such a plan could potentially have been discussed within the administration, saying, "I don't know what could potentially be out there, but I know that there is no effort to do what is potentially suggested."

Feb. 17, 2017, 11:05 a.m.: This story has been updated.