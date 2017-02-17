Last July, Snapchat released a feature called "Memories" that allows users to save Snaps and Stories on the social media app. Users simply swipe up from the camera to open Memories and can search through their saved content by typing in keywords.

"Memories is a new way to save Snaps and Stories on Snapchat," Snapchat wrote when announcing the feature. "It’s a personal collection of your favorite moments that lives below the camera screen."

Memories saved to Snapchat, which ended 2016 with 161 million daily active users, can be used to create new Stories, combined to create larger Stories, sent to friends or posted to your Story — Snaps taken more than 24 hours ago will appear with a frame around them.

The Memories feature is backed up and saved by Snapchat. As for who can see it, only the user with access to a given account can see the account’s Memories. Translation: Your friends cannot search your Snapchat account and find what you’ve saved to your Memories.

And, should you be showing your Memories to someone in real life, Snapchat has a way to keep extra embarrassing or personal Memories separate. The “My Eyes Only” option categorizes Stories separately so users can safely show someone their Memories when hanging out without risking an awkward situation.

While other users cannot see your Memories unless you physically show it to them, here’s what they can see: when you watch their Story; open or replay a private Snap; save a message; and screenshot anything — be it a Snap, a Story or a message.