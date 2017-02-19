Donald Trump is famously not much of a reader.

In response to a question from Axios about what he was currently reading, Trump said, "I like a lot of books. I like reading books. I don't have the time to read very much now in terms of the books, but I like reading them."

Q: What books are you reading?A: Look over there. There are some books. pic.twitter.com/9cItkOPMQ7 — Peter Hamby (@PeterHamby) January 18, 2017

A number of the 44 presidents who came before Trump talked publicly about their favorite written works. Here are 10 of their favorites to check out ahead of , which is Feb. 20.

Song of Solomon by Toni Morrison

Barack Obama awards the Presidential Medal of Freedom to novelist Toni Morrison. Source: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Barack Obama has been called the "reader in chief" because of his notable passion for literature. of Solomon, Toni Morrison's coming-of-age novel about an African-American boy in search of his identity, has frequently been cited as a favorite of Obama's. He awarded Morrison with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2012.

Meditations by Marcus Aureilus

Bill Clinton signs a copy of his book in 2011. Source: NICHOLAS KAMM/Getty Images

Bill Clinton — known as a voracious reader — is said to have revisited Meditations every year or two, according to a 1992 profile in the New York Times. The book, a collection of personal writings by the Roman emperor Marcus Aureilus, is one of several books listed among the favorites of the 43rd president. Other titles include One Hundred Years of Solitude by Gabriel Garcia Marquez, Invisible Man by Ralph Ellison and I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings by Maya Angelou.

War and Peace by Leo Tolstoy

Both George H.W. Bush and Richard Nixon have been cited as fans of Leo Tolstoy. Source: LUKE FRAZZA/Getty Images

Tolstoy, and particularly his epic about Russian society during the Napoleanic era, has been cited as a favorite of both Richard Nixon and George H.W. Bush. The latter called it an "inspiring, lengthy treatise" that "taught me a lot about life."

The Hunt for Red October by Tom Clancy

President Ronald Reagan was a fan of Tom Clancy, an author of military thrillers. Source: DAVID AKE/Getty Images

President Ronald Reagan described Tom Clancy's Soviet-era spy thriller The Hunt for Red October as "unputdownable," catapulting the former insurance agent to pop lit fame. Reagan also reportedly read Clancy's Red Storm Rising before a key Cold War summit in 1986.

Let Us Now Praise Famous Men by James Agee

Jimmy Carter has listed James Agee's classic exploration of the daily lives of Southern sharecroppers as his favorite book. Source: Uncredited/AP

James Agee's 1941 classic about the day-to-day lives of Southern sharecroppers — with photographs by Walker Evans — was a favorite of Jimmy Carter.

From Russia With Love by Ian Fleming

John F. Kennedy leaves church in 1962. Source: STF/Getty Images

1957 James Bond book, From Russia With Love. It makes sense: Both JFK and 007 were of the 1960s.

A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court by Mark Twain

Dwight Eisenhower was a fan of Mark Twain's comedic novel, 'A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur's Court'. Source: AFP/Getty Images

Dwight D. Eisenhower did not appear to have a very extensive bookshelf. But Mark Twain's 1889 satire about an American transported to 6th century England was one of Ike's favorites, according to his presidential library.

The works of Rudyard Kipling

Franklin Delano Roosevelt was a fan of Rudyard Kipling, who penned the poem "The White Man's Burden." Source: AP

Rudyard Kipling was one of the favorite authors of Franklin Delano Roosevelt. Kipling — who authored the poem, "The White Man's Burden" — promoted imperialism in much of his work.

Robinson Crusoe by Daniel Defoe

James A. Garfield, 20th United States President, is shown in this undated photograph. Source: AP

Robinson Crusoe was the favorite book of James Garfield. According to a , "The impression made by that book upon his mind was never effaced."

Macbeth by William Shakespeare

The statue of Abraham Lincoln by artist Daniel Chester French is seen at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC. Source: MANDEL NGAN/Getty Images

Macbeth, Shakespeare's tragedy about political ambition, was Lincoln's favorite work of literature, once writing that "nothing equals" the classic play about the title character's violent thirst for power.