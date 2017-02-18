If you've seen photos from the Lifetime Britney Spears biopic and freaked out, it's okay. The casting does appear to be a major injustice to both Britney Spears and NSYNC (probably Justin Timberlake more than anyone.) But how high can our hopes for Lifetime movies really be, anyway? Regardless, chances are good that you're going to indulge your nostalgia anyway — '90s music hits us '90s kids hard.

Here's how you can experience Britney Ever After, starring Natasha Bassett, this weekend.

When and where

Britney Ever After premieres on Lifetime Saturday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. Eastern. The two-hour biopic will be followed by the Britney Spears documentary special I Am Britney Jean, at 10:04 p.m. Eastern. Britney Ever After will air again at 12:02 a.m., with I Am Britney Jean to follow at 2:06 a.m.

If you miss those air times, there are plenty of others. Just check the Lifetime schedule.

