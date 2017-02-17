It is unfortunate, but celebrity relationships never seem to last as long as we, or the celebs in question, would like. The more famous you are, the harder it seems to maintain a normal personal life; paparazzi and media scrutiny probably don't help. And in the late '90s and continuing into the next decade, there were few people as famous as Britney Spears.

On Saturday, the iconic pop star is set to get the Lifetime movie treatment, with the premiere of Britney Ever After. According to Lifetime, the film will detail the "tumultuous story of pop icon Britney Spears’ rise to fame, fall from grace and eventual triumphant resurrection, firmly securing her position as one of the world’s greatest entertainers."

Since Britney Ever After is set to explore both her professional and personal lives, here is a primer on Spear's love life in anticipation of the Lifetime movie premiere.

Justin Timberlake

Britney Spears and boyfriend Justin Timberlake talk as they sit courtside at the NBA All-Star Game in February 2002 in Philadelphia. Source: TOM MIHALEK/Getty Images

Everyone has their first love, and while Spears' may not have been Justin Timberlake, it was certainly one of her most high-profile love affairs. This is a relationship, and breakup, that will take center stage in Britney Ever After.

Jason Alexander

Before you go freak your you-know-what, no, we are not referring to the hilarious Seinfeld star. In 2004, for roughly 55 hours, Spears was married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander. The marriage was quickly annulled.

Kevin Federline

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Feb. 8, 2006. Source: DANNY MOLOSHOK/AP

If at first you don't succeed ... you marry Kevin Federline. Spears tied the knot with the backup dancer in 2004, but their marriage ended in divorce in 2007. Federline will also be featured in the Lifetime movie special.

Jason Trawick

Jason Trawick and Britney Spears at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28, 2011 in Los Angeles. Source: Frank Micelotta/AP

Spears' last major relationship was with Jason Trawick, whom she dated from 2009 to 2013. Trawick once represented Spears at William Morris Endeavor Entertainment, and has also served as an agent for Taylor Swift, Hillary Duff and others, according to E! News. Spears and Trawick were at one point engaged, but broke up about a year after he popped the question.

Spears has most recently been romantically linked to fitness model Sam Asghari, who appeared in the music video for her song "Slumber Party."

Britney Ever After premieres Saturday, Feb. 18 at 8 p.m. Eastern on Lifetime.

