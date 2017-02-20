O rday, President Donald Trump sparked confusion around the world when he insinuated during a speech that something terrible had happened "last night in Sweden."

That horrible atrocity was not a terror attack b a story on Fox News, which alleged the Scandinavian country had seen a spike in crimes committed by immigrants.

Sweden? Terror attack? What has he been smoking? Questions abound. https://t.co/XWgw8Fz7tj

The president doubled down on his Sweden fearmongering on Monday, tweeting that reports of Sweden's immigration and crime being under control was another case of the "FAKE NEWS media" getting it wrong.

Sweden, however, is fighting back. The official @sweden Twitter account, a citizen-run account controlled by a different Swedish citizen each week, immediately responded to Trump's latest Sweden tweet by pointing out the facts.

Hey Don, this is @Sweden speaking! It's nice of you to care, really, but don't fall for the hype. Facts: We're ok! https://t.co/Vux6IjzOjO https://t.co/rEmO83DN1B

In a thread on Twitter, @sweden — currently run by a Swedish citizen named Max — reported a string of facts showing that Sweden isn't the crime-ridden country Trump claims it is. The country, for instance, is currently experiencing falling rates of unemployment and crime, has a high gross national income and is considered to be the "goodest" country in the world.

Crime in Sweden has not increased over the last 20 years. On the contrary, Sweden is safer.

More people are working in Sweden than ever before... ...and in % a higher share is working than in 25 years. https://t.co/ApmqZoikCt

The Swedish government's official account joined in, too, introducing us to a helpful Swedish term for these trying times: källkritik — which translates to "fact check."