The release date for Kingdom Hearts 3 is probably a long way off, but Square Enix is determined to keep fans drip-fed with screenshots to remind them it is indeed a real thing that's actually coming out — and not, in fact, some kind of decade-long collective hallucination.

As such, Square Enix just released a gorgeous screenshot for Kingdom Hearts 3 that showcases a new feature of Sora's : the ability to morph into different types of objects.

Kingdom Hearts 3 release date: Sora's keyblade can turn into a shield

The screenshot, unveiled at the Monaco Anime Game International Conferences 2017, shows Sora transforming his keyblade into a shield in a battle with a new type of Heartless. The battle is set in Thebes — a setting from

New 'Kingdom Hearts 3' screenshot showcases Sora's morphing keyblade. Source: Square Enix/Gematsu

"The keyblade turns into a lot of things," game director Tetsuya Nomura said. "Here it is a shield, but it can also be transformed into a chariot. This is called power form."

Here's a more zoomed-in image of that keyblade, for those of you who want a better look.

Sora's keyblade can transform into several different types of weapons. Source: Square Enix/Gematsu

Kingdom Hearts 3 release date

So, when can you get your eager little hands on K Hearts 3? Sorry, folks. Square Enix is remaining tight-lipped about exactly when it will be available, likely because the company itself isn't even sure yet. Once more information becomes available, we'll let you know.

