If her at the last two Super Bowls, the Grammys, the Oscars, plus that time she recruited the entire cast of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to appear in one of her music videos didn't indicate clearly enough then fine, we'll just say it outright: When it comes to spectacle, no one does it like Lady Gaga.

And so it's only fitting that the release of her 'Joanne'-era merch comes with a full-on lookbook (shot by Ukrainian photography duo Synchrodogs), usually reserved for entire fashion collections. That makes sense though, given that Gaga is not calling this tour merchandise, but rather a "merchandise capsule collection".

Creative firm Lobster Eye, the folks behind some of the most iconic Gaga moments — including her most recent Super Bowl teamed up with merch manufacturers Bravado to create the line.

Check out the full lookbook below:

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

A model from Lady Gaga's 2017 Merchandise Capsule Collection lookbook

Check out the full collection (and shop it) here.