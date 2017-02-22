If you're proficient with cannabutter, the options for cooking and baking with marijuana are endless.

Cookies, cakes, pies and pot roasts can all be infused with weed. But serious bakers (and snackers) know that there's one infused category that tops them all: Pot cookies.

When it comes to making edibles, cookies take the cake as some of the easiest baked goods to make, enjoy and recreate in endlessly creative and delicious ways. Just have some hemp milk ready to wash down all those special cookie crumbs. Need some new pot cookie inspiration? Bake up these recip

Marijuana chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies Source: marla dawn studio/Shutterstock

messing with a good thing is generally frowned upon, adding weed is pretty much the one and only surefire way to improve chocolate chip cookies. Get the recipe here.

Special vegan chocolate chip cookies

Chocolate chip cookies Source: Martin Gardeazabal/Shutterstock

Cannabis-infused coconut oil is the trick to make these dairy and egg-free weed chocolate chip cookies. Get the recipe here.

Cannabis compost oatmeal cookies

Oatmeal cookie Source: Matt_Damon/Shutterstock

Um yeah, these cookies have chocolate chips and potato chips in them, so you're going to get some hardcore munchies. Get the recipe here.

Cannabis-infused sugar cookies

Sugar cookies Source: MSPhotographic/Shutterstock

These sugar cookies are extra sweet with the help of some good old cannabutter. Use cookie cutters to shape these cookies for any occasion or just go with the classic round cookie for an everyday treat. Get the recipe here.

Weed Oreos

Weed Oreos Source: FoodBeast/YouTube

Not much of a baker? Some simple assembly can turn those Double Stuf Oreos into the pot cookies dreams are made of. Literally. Get the recipe here.

Grandma's small batch infused peanut butter cookies

Peanut butter cookies Source: Josie Grant/Shutterstock

Make grandma proud with these pot peanut butter cookies that taste like home, with a little extra something. Get the recipe here.

Snickerdoodle weed cookies

Dried cannabis gives these snickerdoodles the extra special ingredient they need to make snickerdoodles your top-rated cookie. Get the recipe here.

Cinnamon pecan sandies

Pecan sandies Source: William C Bunce/Shutterstock

You'll go nuts for these pecan-filled cookies dusted in powdered sugar. Get the recipe here.

Chewy triple chocolate cannabis cookies

Chocolate cookies Source: Olga Zarytska/Shutterstock

There's no such thing as too much chocolate, and when all that chocolate is infused with weed butter, it gets so much better. Get the recipe here.

Magical magic cookie bars

Coconut cookie bars Source: Amber Fisher/Shutterstock

Graham cracker crumbs, condensed milk, shredded coconut and chocolate chips all combine for this magic infused treat. Get the recipe here.