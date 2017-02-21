Here's something to warm you up during the winter weather: Information on the 10th annual Roots Picnic has been released. The Philadelphia festival will hit Festival Pier at Penn's Landing on June 3 (the New York edition will take place in October). And if that news alone isn't enough to get you into the groove, know that Pharrell and the Roots, Lil Wayne and Solange are confirmed headliners.

The lineup

Other artists gracing the festival this year include 21 Savage, Kimbra and Pete Rock. Per Rolling Stone, Black Thought and J. Period's Live Mixtape will feature Fat Joe, Mobb Deep and Scott Storch, the one-time Roots keyboardist. But that's not all. Michael Kiwanuka, Thundercat, Noname, James Vincent McMorrow and Virgil Abloh also have been confirmed.

More artists will be added, so keep your eyes on the official lineup webpage.

Tickets

You can purchase Roots Picnic tickets through Ticketmaster, the official ticket vendor for the event. Standard tickets for general admission seating cost $75 each, while the VIP package costs $225 per person. The VIP package grants you entrance into the venue's private tent, where there's a full-service cash bar. You also get complimentary snacks and concierge service.

And if you're holding out for the perfect moment to take the p , just remember the show has sold out almost every year.

Other details

In addition to live music, the Roots Picnic offers a range of vendors. But if you're looking to do something altruistic before the show begins, the fest has you covered. Black Thought will be leading a the morning of the fest. Proceeds will benefit the GrassROOTS Foundation, a nonprofit focused on public health.

Mic has ongoing The Roots coverage. Please follow our main The Roots hub here.