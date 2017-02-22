Amid all the records this year, it's easy to get lost in the numbers. Which categories are more inclusive? Which have a ways to go? What record did Dev Patel set?

No worries: We're here to help. We've assembled seven of the wildest stats and facts about the 89 years of Oscars ceremonies and put them together. Some are fun bits of trivia; others reveal #OscarsSoWhite is far from over.

No female director has been nominated for best director since 2010

Ava DuVernay Source: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The last was . She is the only female director to win the Oscar — yet she was denied a nomination for Zero Dark Thirty in 2013. Ava DuVernay was also snubbed for Selma in 2015.

Only 12 nonwhite directors have been nominated for best director

Alfonso Cuarón Source: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

They

Hiroshi Teshigahara, Japanese director and the first Asian nominated for best director for Woman in the Dunes

Akira Kurosawa, Japanese director nominated for best director for Ran

M. Night Shyamalan, Indian director nominated for best director for The Sixth Sense

Ang Lee, Taiwanese director and winner of two best director Oscars for Brokeback Mountain and Life of Pi

Héctor Babenco, Argentine-born Brazilian director nominated for best director for Kiss of the Spider Woman

Fernando Meirelles, Brazilian director nominated for best director for City of God

Alejandro González Iñárritu, Mexican director and winner of two best director Oscars for Birdman and The Revenant

Alfonso Cuarón, Mexican director and first Latin American to win best director for Gravity

John Singleton, black director and the first to be nominated for best director for Boyz n the Hood

Lee Daniels, black director nominated for best director for Previous and the first to be nominated for best picture

Steve McQueen, black director nominated for best director for 12 Years a Slave and the first to win best picture for 12 Years a Slave

Barry Jenkins, black director and current nominee for best director for Moonlight

No female cinematographer has ever been nominated for best cinematography

Not once! Despite the enormous value that a woman behind the camera can bring, as so well explained by Creed's Ryan Coogler, the Oscars have never found a woman's cinematography worthy of a nomination in 89 years.

The last best original song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 was "Lose Yourself"

Eminem's 8 Mile was the last best original song winner to win big on the charts. Adele's " l" for the movie Skyfall and Idina Menzel's " for Frozen both got closest, hitting the top 10.

Only 13 Asian actors have been nominated for an Oscar

Ken Watanabe Source: Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

They :

Ben Kingsley, British actor of Indian descent on his father's side and only Asian actor to receive multiple nominations for best supporting actor for Bugsy and Sexy Beast and best actor for House of Sand and Frog, with a best actor win for Gandhi

Merle Oberon, only Indian actress nominated for best actress for The Dark Angel

Sessue Hayakawa, Japanese actor and first Asian actor nominated for best supporting actor for The Bridge on the River Kwai

Mako Iwamatsu, Japanese actor nominated for best supporting actor for The Sand Pebbles

Pat Morita, Japanese-American actor nominated for best supporting actor for The Karate Kid

Haing S. Ngor, Chinese-Cambodian actor who won best supporting actor for his debut role

Ken Watanabe, Japanese actor nominated for best supporting actor for The Last Samurai

Dev Patel, British actor of Indian descent nominated this year for best supporting actor for Lion

Miyoshi Umeki, Japanese actress and first Asian acting winner for actress in a supporting role for Sayonara

Meg Tilly, of Chinese descent on her father's side and nominated for best supporting actress for Agnes of God

Jennifer Tilly, of Chinese descent on her father's side and nominated for best supporting actress for Bullets over Broadway

Rinko Kikuchi, Japanese actress nominated for best supporting actress for Babel

Hailee Steinfeld, of Filipino descent on her mother's side and nominated for best supporting actress for True Grit

Women haven't won best original screenplay since 2008 — or best adapted screenplay since 2006

Diablo Cody and Harrison Ford Source: Mark J. Terrill/AP

T to win best original screenplay was Diablo Cody for 2007's Juno. The last woman to win best adapted screenplay was Diana Ossana, who co-wrote the 2005 adaptation of Brokeback Mountain. Since then, 10 women have been nominated for best adapted screenplay (out of 91 nominees), while just seven women have been nominated for best original screenplay (out of 74 nominees).

No out gay man has ever won the best actor Oscar

Sir Ian McKellen Source: Rajanish Kakade/AP

There have been nominees, including Sir Ian McKellen, and some supporting actor winners like and . But the best actor Oscar remains elusive.

