This year's Oscars is going to be a star-studded evening filled with performances of the year's best original song nominees.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Sting, Justin Timberlake, John Legend and 16-year-old Auli'i Cravalho are slated to perform at this year's Academy Awards ceremony.

Cravalho and Miranda will team up for a rendition of "How Far I'll Go" from Disney's smash-hit animated movie, Moana. Sting will take the stage to perform "The Empty Chair" from the documentary Jim: The James Foley Story. Timberlake will sing his hit from the animated movie Trolls, "Can't Stop the Feeling," though it was also declared one of the worst songs of last year.

Unfortunately, Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling will not perform their nominated songs from La La Land. In their place will be John Legend, who also has a role in La La Land and will pull double duty by singing both "Audition (The Fools Who Dream)" (which Stone is nominated for) and "City of Stars" (which Gosling is nominated for). Legend previously won an Oscar with Common in 2015 for their original song "Glory" from the movie Selma.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th annual Academy Awards, which airs at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, Feb. 26 on ABC.

