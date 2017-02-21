Houston police responded to reports of a shooting Tuesday at the city's Ben Taub Hospital. Spokesman Kese Smith told the Houston Chronicle that police received word around 2 p.m. that shots had been fired at the hospital, prompting police and SWAT teams to respond to the scene.

According to local TV station KHOU, Police Chief Art Acevedo told reporters that despite multiple calls about an active shooter situation, officers cleared the hospital without finding a suspect.

"We have not found a suspect and we have not found evidence of an active shooter," Acevedo said.

BREAKING: Air 11 is over Ben Taub Hospital where police are responding to reports of a possible shooting https://t.co/gdJzN47TBZ

A second search of the hospital also found no evidence of a shooter, Acevedo said later, speaking to reporters. He said that police would "allow the hospital to take back control of the hospital" and resume normal operations, but that SWAT officers would remain on every floor as a "precautionary measure."

bentaub @ArtAcevedo HPD did a preliminary sweep of Ben Taub Hospital and found no evidence of an active shooter. Secondary search underway.

Acevedo confirmed in a tweet that "all patients and employees" were safe.

At Ben Taub report of active shooter. No victims located. Active search continues. All patients and employees safe at this point.

Feb. 21, 2017, 5:00 p.m.: This story has been updated.