Riot Games' patch notes for League of Legends 7.4 are out in the wild, and there's a massive changelog following its release. Arguably, the most important changes are Cho'gath's rework, a brand new upcoming skin for Anivia (which is absolutely gorgeous) and a few champion alterations for the game going forward. Here's a roundup of some of the changes to expect from the patch going forward — and check out our roundup of Patch 7.3 if you haven't seen it already.

League of Legends 7.4 Patch Notes: Cho'gath update

Cho'gath is getting even tougher in 'League of Legends' 7.4. Source: League of Legends

There are changes in store for Cho'gath. Patch 7.4 essentially makes the massive beast even bigger,

Here are the full details from the patch notes:

Feast can stack infinitely against champions and epic monsters, and stacks no longer fall off on death. Feast's ability power ratio down; bonus health ratio added.



Cho'Gath's been pretty weak for a while now: his last visit to the patch notes back in 6.20 made Feral Scream a fairer ability to play against, but ended up weakening Cho by removing some reliability from his kit. We're updating Feast to boost the cool aspects of Cho'Gath's colossal, slobbering Void monster fantasy while removing the frustration of losing stacks when killed (it was a pretty terrible experience to reverse-snowball after a death). This makes Cho less of a gamble, while making tank builds feel like a good choice.



[Updated] R - Feast

Changes to the rules around Feast stacks.

FOOD MEMORY :: Cho'Gath no longer loses Feast stacks on death

FEED THE VOID :: Feast can now stack infinitely (only five stacks can be gained from minions and non-epic monsters, though they don't have to be the first five)

NOT THAT FILLING :: Feast no longer heals Cho'Gath when it kills a unit at max stacks (nomming a sixth minion or non-epic monster doesn't do anything beyond damage)

INDISCRIMINATE DIGESTION :: Feast no longer grants two stacks on champion kill or half mana and cooldown refund on minion kill

FOOD CRITIC :: Feast's tooltip on the buff bar now tracks what Cho's eaten



All the other stuff:



RATIO :: 0.7 ability power >>> 0.5 ability power <strong>and</strong> 10% bonus health

BONUS HEALTH PER STACK :: 100/140/180 >>> 80/110/140

BONUS HEALTH AT 6 STACKS :: 600/840/1080 >>> 480/660/840

MAXIMUM ATTACK RANGE BONUS :: +50 (175 attack range) >>> +75 (200 attack range)

LET'S NOT GO CRAZY HERE :: Cho'Gath reaches his maximum size (and bonus attack range) at 10 stacks





League of Legends 7.4 Patch Notes: Other champion updates

Cassiopeia is changing in 'League of Legends' 7.4 as well. Source: League of Legends League of 7.4 has an entire bushel of changes for a fairly long list of champions. To keep things simple we've included everything from the patch notes below about each champion. Check the list to see what will be changing in terms of increases or decreases once the update hits. Bard



Bonus movement speed when collecting Chimes increased.



Bard's been away from the Rift for a while now (*sad chimes*). To help the golden boy out, we're boosting his wandering skills to help Bard do what Bard does best: roaming and playmaking.



Passive - Traveler's Call

BONUS MOVEMENT SPEED :: 18%, plus 12% for each chime beyond the first >>> 24%, plus 14% for each chime beyond the first

MAX BONUS (5 CHIMES) :: 66% >>> 80%



Cassiopeia



Cassiopeia is now slick. Fixed a Flash + Ult bug.



General

NO HOVER SNAKES :: Cassiopeia's tail now follows her realistically as she moves and turns



Bug Fixes

DIZZY SNAKE :: Flashing during R - Petrifying Gaze's cast time no longer resets the direction the cone fires in. It now consistently fires in the direction Cassiopeia faced before Flashing. This addresses a bug that sometimes caused Petrifying Gaze's visuals to not line up with the actual effect.



Corki



Normal missile damage down. Missile count now tracked on secondary resource bar.

Corki stands out as one of the strongest midlaners at all levels of play. He brings a lot to the fray: strong poke damage, wave clear, and a fantastic moustache. We're toning down Missile Barrage's contributions to the first two, but leaving the Big One intact as an impactful moment for Corki and his opponents to play around. To that end, we're adding a tracker for Corki's progress toward the Big One so foes can react accordingly.



R - Missile Barrage



Normal missile damage numbers:

BASE DAMAGE :: 100/130/160 >>> 75/100/125

TOTAL ATTACK DAMAGE RATIO :: 20/60/100% >>> 15/45/75%

ABILITY POWER RATIO :: 30% >>> 20%



Big One damage numbers:

BASE DAMAGE :: 150/195/240 >>> 150/200/250

TOTAL ATTACK DAMAGE RATIO :: 30/90/150% (unchanged)

ABILITY POWER RATIO :: 45% >>> 40%

#clarity:

AMMO RACK :: The number of missiles Corki has stored is now shown in his secondary resource bar. The resource bar turns red when the next missile is a Big One.



Jhin



R bullets' slow duration decreased.

Jhin's been plenty powerful throughout the beginning of the season, giving us a generous number of opportunities to evaluate more nuanced approaches than raw damage nerfs. We're targeting one of the most frustrating aspects of playing against the Virtuoso: Curtain Call's slow. Eating a single bullet often makes it near-impossible to dodge the rest. This neither provides sufficient opportunities to outplay Jhin, nor does it let Jhin demonstrate his mastery. The slow on Curtain Call still works as a setup for his team to dive in, but won't allow him to single-handedly kill squishies by spoon-feeding him every ult shot.

R - Curtain Call

SLOW DURATION :: 0.75 seconds >>> 0.5 seconds



Katarina



Minus 2 MR from Slytherin.

Katarina had 2 more base MR than she was supposed to. Whoops.

Base stats

BASE MAGIC RESISTANCE :: 34 >>> 32



Maokai



Q mana cost up. E impact damage removed.

Maokai has been the dominant super-tank in top lane, and not even the hefty Courage of the Colossus changes back in 7.2 felled this tree. Thanks to his seemingly-limitless waveclearing, the Twisted Treant has basically no losing lane matchup. We're forcing Maokai to commit more resources if he wants to squash enemy minions, allowing opponents to win by attrition if they can sap him of his mana before a fight. Maokai will still be a mighty oak in the late game, but unless he branches into some early mana items, he won't have the resources to farm and fight if he's on the losing side.

Q - Arcane Smash

COST :: 45 mana at all ranks >>> 45/50/55/60/65 mana

E - Sapling Toss

[REMOVED] FAT SAPLINGS :: Saplings no longer deal damage when they land (they still draw jungle monster aggro)



Ryze



Q bonus damage on E'd targets reduced.

Despite 7.1's changes to reduce Ryze's early game safety, the Rune Mage is still machine-gunning everyone to death once he eventually scales into mid/late game. That said, this is a far larger problem in pro play than normal play, and nerfing base damages would just make that worse. We're targeting Q's bonus damage, ensuring power's pulled more heavily from matches where Ryze players are far more diligent in priming their targets with Spell Flux before tossing out an Overload.

On a longer-term note, another factor contributing to the disparity between Ryze's pro and regular performance is the difference in ping between live servers and tournament environments. We don't have anything in place to address that concern today, but are looking into solutions for the future.

E - Essence Flux

Q BONUS VS FLUX'D TARGETS :: 40/55/70/85/100% >>> 40/50/60/70/80%



League of Legends 7.4 Patch Notes: Additional updates The long-awaited Practice Tool and Low-Spec mode will now become available as of Patch 7.4, according to Riot Games:

[NEW] SICK (CPU) GAINS :: Enabling Low-Spec Mode now automatically closes the client once you've made it through champ select, focusing more of your machine's precious resources on the match at hand. If you enable this mode, you'll notice that it takes a few seconds longer to get to the end-of-game screen after your game ends. That's because a background process has to automatically re-launch the client. It's gonna look a bit like your client is exploding when this happens, but we intend to keep working on this feature to make it less jarring.



[NEW] PRACTICE TOOL :: Practice Tool is now available exclusively on updated client, finally destroying an ancient and exceedingly dank meme.





League of Legends' 7.4 Patch Notes: Festival Queen Anivia skin

Anivia's new skin looks beautiful. Source: Rift Herald

In the way of new , Festival Queen Anivia's skin (seen above) will release and can be purchased for 975 RP. Check out the absolutely stunning splash art if you need a little assistance deciding if you want to make a purchase or not. That's probably a given. Just look at it!

League of Legends 7.4

League of Legends Patch 7.4 will be released on live servers on Feb. 23 at 3 a.m. Pacific for North American players. There is a delay, according to PCGamesN, thanks to the Presidents Day holiday on Monday, but you can check out the server maintenance page for additional updates about scheduling for the region you live in.

