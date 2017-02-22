Instagram's latest update is going to change the way you use the app.

Beginning Wednesday, you can upload up to 10 photos and videos as one post. If this idea sounds familiar, it's because you've seen it before — in ads on Instagram. (These are called "carousel ads.")

According to Instagram, when you're making a post with multiple images or videos, you can edit their order by tapping and holding an image or video before dragging it where you want it to go. You can choose to apply the same filter to every piece of media or put different filters on each one. The entire post will have one caption.

Creating an Instagram post with multiple images Source: Instagram

You'll be able to tell if a post on your feed has more than one image or video because it will have little blue dots below it, encouraging you to swipe through to see more. When a post with multiple images is on someone's profile, it will have a little white icon to show there's more than one image.

Here's what it looks like when you're scrolling through your feed:

An Instagram post with multiple images Source: Instagram

Here's what it looks like when you're looking at someone's profile page:

An Instagram post with multiple images Source: Instagram

The update is available for both iOS and Android devices.