Calvin Harris revealed more details on his upcoming song with Frank Ocean and Migos via Twitter on Tuesday.

In addition to revealing the track's name — "Slide" — Harris tweeted out the artwork for the single. Judging by the palm trees, the song is likely to be summer-ready. The artwork also confirmed that "Slide" was written by Harris, Ocean and Migos.

CALVIN HARRIS // FRANK OCEAN // MIGOS

Some snippets of the song have been teased by Harris on his Snapchat, and it sounds like a summer anthem in the making. With Frank Ocean singing and Migos rapping over top the slick, club-friendly beat, it's the perfect soundtrack to Harris driving on a sunny day.

There is no release date set for the song just yet, but Twitter is already prepped for it:

THE FACT THAT THERE IS A NEW FRANK OCEAN SONG COMING OUT WITH MIGOS AND CALVIN HARRIS GETS ME SO DAMN EXCITED TO CRY TO FRANK AGAIN

Calvin Harris with Frank ocean and the migos?! I'M HYPED

frank ocean and the migos with calvin harris in a song is the best news i've received in a while

Here's hoping the track arrives soon, because we're in need of some summer vibes.

