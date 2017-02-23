On Tuesday, 24-year-old trans woman Keke Collier was shot and killed in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to WLS-TV. Early reports misgendered Collier as male.

Shasha Lauren, a friend of Collier's who has known her for two years, confirmed that the person described in the WLS report is Collier. Lauren works as a peer navigator at Chicago House where she helps transgender women access services like housing, health care and legal services.

Lauren and other friends of Collier's shared farewell messages about her on Facebook. Along with a message to Collier, they remembered T.T. Saffore, who was killed in Chicago in September.

Lauren told Mic that according to witnesses who spoke with her, she got in a car with a man who later shot her. According to WLS-TV, Collier was found in the street and pronounced dead at Advocate Christ Hospital.

"A date shot her," a friend of Collier's wrote on her Facebook page. "Y'all be careful out here. Life is too short. I love my girls."

Lauren indicated that she would be attending a candelight vigil tonight for Collier.

Collier is the fourth reported homicide of a transgender woman in 2017. Earlier in February, Mic reported that black transgender woman JoJo Striker was killed in Toledo, Ohio.

