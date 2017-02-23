If you previously had issues with Ghost Recon Wildlands during its closed beta, it's possible you might experience additional problems or new ones cropping up when trying to access the game's open beta. Hopefully your online play is relatively pain-free, but if that's not the case, here are some common issues you may run into and how to fix them if you're able to, according to Gosunoob.

Ghost Recon Wildlands beta not working: How to fix crashing server issues

The Ghost Recon Wildlands closed beta experienced several issues with crashing on PCs that could carry over to the open beta. If you happen to experience a game crash and have the game installed on a secondary drive that doesn't house your computer's operating system, Gosunoob recommends the following fixes:

Install on the same drive your OS is on (if you have the space)



Disable background applications



Go to task manager and set the Ghost Recon process priority to normal



Disable SLI, if you're using it.

Ghost Recon Wildlands beta not working: How to fix "Technical Test is Closed" error

If you're encountering this error on Xbox One or PlayStation 4, you might want to first try a restart. If the doesn't work, try deleting any save files that have accumulated from the game and then download and reinstall the beta on the respective console of your choice. If you're still receiving the error, you may instead need to wait for a fix to be deployed.

Ghost Recon Wildlands beta not working: How to resolve Error Tarija-00100

If you're playing online on any platform, this is an error you may run into. According to Gosunoob, you should attempt to forward these ports:

Uplay PC: TCP 80, 443, 14000, 14008, 14020, 14021, 14022, 14023 and 14024.



Game Ports: UDP 3074 to 3083

If that doesn't fix the issue, check out Ubisoft's recommended steps for connectivity fixes.

Ghost Recon Wildlands beta not working: Various mission bugs

Given that you're playing a beta, you'll be running into several bugs here and there. Users have reported bugs in missions such as Rebellion Rising, La Yuri, El Polito and Amaru's Rescue in the past. So be careful if you happen to encounter any problems completing tasks or engaging in said missions. You might be able to simply restart your game to get past whatever problems spring from these bugs.

Just don't expect a (hopefully) seamless experience until Ghost Recon Wildlands officially launches on March 7.

