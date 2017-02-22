On Wednesday, Vice President Mike Pence visited a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis that had been damaged over the weekend after vandals toppled hundreds of gravestones.

Pence's last-minute visit came as President Donald Trump faced down allegations of anti-Semitism after the White House was slow to condemn bomb threats against Jewish community centers across the country.

MISSOURI: JUST IN: Vice President Pence makes unannounced visit to pay respect at Jewish Cemetery in STL where headstones were vandalized.

Also at cemetery, Missouri Gov @EricGreitens said Pres Trump called to say the desecration there is not what America is about.

Pence's visit to the cemetery was unannounced. He was already in the state to visit a Fabick Cat facility to promote small business.

Happening Now: @VP Mike Pence speaks at the Fabick CAT facility in Missouri. Watch live on @FoxBusiness

During his visit to the cemetery, Pence condemned the vandalism, declaring, "There's no place in America for hatred."