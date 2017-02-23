Ever to make love on a rug that depicts two muscle hunks, they too love? You're in luck — if you have a few grand to shell out.

Tom of Finland (the pseudonym used by late Finnish artist Touko Valio Laaksonen), known for his highly masculinized homoerotic fetish art, has finally opened a long-awaited online store that includes apparel, XXX toys, art editions, paper goods, home textiles, luxury rugs, vintage ephemera and "specialized products,"

"If someone can't afford a $30,000 drawing, they can maybe afford a $20 cock ring," Joakim Andreasson II, director of licensing for Tom of Finland Foundation, said in an interview.

The store, which features 400 items, is a joint project between the Tom of Finland Foundation and leading brands in fashion, art, design and publishing, including textiles by Finnish heritage brand Finlayson, limited edition luxury rugs by Henzel Studio, pleasure tools (including dildos hand sculpted after Tom's finest), athletic apparel by Rufskin and a vast range of paper goods and books published by Putinki, Taschen, Rizzoli and Bruno Gmuender.

Here are some highlights, ranging in price from low to high (warning: images below are NSFW):

3-Piece Silicone Cock Ring Set Source: Tom of Finland

Clear Smooth Cock Enhancer Source: Tom of Finland

"Fellows" Kitchen Apron by Finlayson Source: Tom of Finland

"Fellows" Umbrella by Finlayson Source: Tom of Finland

"Leather Duo" Skateboard by Lockwood51 Source: Tom of Finland

"Tom of Finland" Fragrance by Etat Libre D'Orange Source: Tom of Finland

Avaf x Tom of Finland Backpack Source: Tom of Finland

Bruce LaBruce x Damien Blottiere Bomber Jacket Source: Tom of Finland

Henzel Studio Heritage: Tom of Finland Art Pillow Source: Tom of Finland

Avaf x Tom of Finland Bean Bag Source: Tom of Finland

Henzel Studio Heritage: Tom of Finland Untitled 1977 hand-tufted rug Source: Martyn Thompson/Tom of Finland

So who is this Tom of Finland?

And why, in addition to the new online store, is Tom the subject of an upcoming film; his image depicted on one of Finland's just-launched national emojis?

According to a press release:

Beginning in the 1940s, [Tom of Finland] robbed straight homophobic culture of its most virile and masculine archetypes (bikers, hoodlums, lumberjacks, cops, cowboys and sailors) and recast them — through deft skill and fantastic imagination — unapologetic, self-aware and boastfully proud. Tom's positive message of respect, tolerance and sexual freedom — expressed through a body of work produced over six decades, has turned him into a hero and symbol for human rights.

"At the core of Tom's art is the emotion of having no shame," Dome Karukoski, director of the upcoming Tom of Finland film, said in an interview. "No shame about your sexuality nor shame about your fantasies or fetishes. That is a universal theme that touches people from all ages to from all times. Combined with a drawing skill that is quite immaculate and almost impossible to imitate fully, you have an artist that stands out."

His work is timeless," Andreasson II added. "Because of Tom of Finland's compound status as artist and sub-culture icon, as well as universal message — advocating for universal human rights, sexual freedom and respect — his work crosses boundaries, while advocating for a sexy good time and looking damn good while doing it."

Why only now is he getting a dedicated online store?

That answer can be credited to the Finnish post office, who in 2014 released postal stamps in his honor, thus catapulting interest in his work in his home country, which led to a number of the partnerships, many of which are seen througho

Tom of Finland Stamp Source: Tom of Finland Foundation

So whether you're looking for a "Cocksucker" necklace, oven mitts, nipple clamps or just a sensible clutch, the Tom of Finland Store does not disappoint.