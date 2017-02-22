Law enforcement has started to clear remaining protesters from camps near North Dakota's Standing Rock Indian Reservation, where the construction of the hotly contested Dakota Access Pipeline has begun again against the desires of Sioux and environmental activists.

Some protesters have remained behind despite orders to clear the camp by a Wednesday afternoon deadline. According to the Associated Press, around 75 people remained past the deadline as law enforcement brought five vans to the scene; seven were arrested, although Lt. Tom Iverson of the North Dakota Highway Patrol told the AP police would not proceed further on Wednesday evening.

Levi Bachmeier, a policy adviser to N.D. Gov. Doug Burgum, told the AP some 50 people had remained behind.

According to Mic's Jack Smith IV, who is on the scene at the Oceti Sakowin camp, heavily armed police in body armor moved toward the encampment just hours after remaining Sioux water protectors burned down structures there.

It begins. At Standing Rock, police begin advancing on the media and water protectors. https://t.co/4jpeBiBXrK

