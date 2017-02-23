T s no doubt President Donald Trump's favorite social media platform — but maybe a little less so today.

On Wednesday, after news broke that Trump had lifted Obama's Title IX guidance on transgender students, celebrities bashed the president's decision and offered support to the transgender community. Obama's guidance interpreted Title IX, a federal law banning discrimination based on sex in public schools, to include gender identity, to ensure that transgender students have equal access to school amenities.

Ellen DeGeneres said that having these protections in place for trans students was "about human rights" and "isn't about politics" very shortly after the news broke.

Just seeing the news about removing laws protecting trans people. This isn't about politics. It's about human rights, and it's not okay.

For anyone who feels scared or hopeless, know that we will never stop fighting for your rights.

Jazz Jennings, out trans teen and model for the world's first transgender doll, shared a video message from her and her mother discussing Trump's move.

"I just wanted to say that, as a transgender teenager, I was deeply affected by the Trump administration's plan to revoke Obama's directive that was trans-inclusive towards kids like myself within schools," Jennings said.

To my trans community, stay hopeful and stand united! #ProtectTransKids ???????????? https://t.co/HWRsN5hwbm

Actress Laverne Cox, who shouted out transgender teen student Gavin Grimm and his Supreme Court case at the Grammys, also shared a few stills on Instagram of her speaking about transgender access in public spaces.

"#ProtectTransKids #StandWithGavin Trans people have a right to exist in public space with equal access," she wrote in her Instagram caption. "#TransIsBeautiful #TransRightsAreHumanRights #TransLivesMatter"

Several other celebrities weighed in on Trump's controversial move, as well.

Trans friend, if you are struggling tonight, please reach out to @TrevorProject and @Translifeline. Equality for all! #ISTANDWITHGAVIN

Trans kids drop out of school & commit suicide b/c of bullying. Now we can add the Secretary of Education and President 2 list of bullies.

Oh yeah! Because #trans students are the REAL threat. Jesus. #LGBT #LGBTQ #wtf @BetsyDeVosED @jeffsessions https://t.co/pAuKNl17we

Fuck this https://t.co/DHKh3AfQoU

we must #ProtectTransKids. this administration is attacking disenfranchised communities one by one. we must stand together for what's right. https://t.co/zbCIoMZKRi

trans kids lives now in danger after a very short sense of false security. THE BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS, TRUMP SUPPORTERS. WAKE THE FUCK UP

@realDonaldTrump: no young person should wake up in the morning fearful of the school day ahead. We must #ProtectTransKids

To the LGBTQ community, I'm sorry for the message that was sent today. They don't speak for all of us. We love you.

Trans kids: You are LOVED, SUPPORTED, and VALID. I (and SO many others) are here for you. #protecttranskids

trans youth: you are loved, you are supported, you are valid, and you are not alone in this. we are right here beside you. #protecttranskids

This sick act will not go down unnoticed or without a fight. Let's go bitches???????? #ProtectTransKids

I stand with @HRC in support of #transgender kids across the US. We are with you. #ProtectTransKids Making a donation to HRC right now

Thanks @NYCMayor We all need to have our trans brothers and sisters' backs https://t.co/oSasTbeiEv

The disastrous policies of the Trump administration continue. Fight and #resist #equality #athleteally @athleteally @HRC https://t.co/Ar0E67yqyJ

Trans rights are human rights. The end! ?? #ProtectTransKids

A previous tweet from Trump went viral on Wednesday night. People began to retweet a campaign season message from Trump to show how he's flip-flopped on his promises to the LGBTQ community.

Thank you to the LGBT community! I will fight for you while Hillary brings in more people that will threaten your freedoms and beliefs.

"I will fight for you," Trump wrote, as he bashed Hillary Clinton. With Wednesday's news, he seems to have given up that fight rather quickly.